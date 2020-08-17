Transcript for Germany launching investigation into Amazon's relationship with 3rd party sellers

In today's tech vice German authorities launching an investigation into Amazon's relationship with third party sellers. Germany is Amazon's second biggest market after the US officials say. There were complaints that Amazon had blocked some traders early in the pandemic for setting prices too high. FaceBook is now merging agents are Graham and messenger chats that gives users the option of chatting across both platforms and that's the latest effort by the social media giant. To bring individual products and perhaps closer together. And take a look at the Lamborghini don't go carts the carmaker teaming up with a Chinese company to upgrade the electronics giants many racer. Changes include a top speed of 25 miles per hour LED headlights for better visibility at night price tag. Just over 14100 box. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

