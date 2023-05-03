‘Godfather of AI’ sounds the alarm on chatbots

ABC News’ Brad Mielke talks about the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, and why the so-called “Godfather of A.I.” Geoffrey Hinton is warning about the dangers the technology poses.

May 3, 2023

