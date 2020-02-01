Transcript for Google helps fight breast cancer

In today's advice Google helping fight breast cancer Google has helped develop artificial intelligence that's able to identify breast cancer and mammograms that were missed by specialists. And a study shows the technology can also reduce false diagnosis in healthy women. And big sales are expected from gaming companies at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Analysts say they expect new technology that lets players get further and to their games that could include a full body suit that lets players. He'll weather character feels the show begins next Tuesday in Las Vegas finally newly released documents show just how much trouble Pokemon goat was for the Canadian military. And they show officials having no idea what the game was in July 2016 while players made their way out of bases and other government property. One official suggests higher at twelve year old to help. Blizzard tech bytes.

