-
Now Playing: Samsung announces new foldable flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 5G
-
Now Playing: Can you catch coronavirus from your smartphone?
-
Now Playing: NASA and SpaceX complete historic mission
-
Now Playing: NASA and SPACE-X face critical decisions as 2 astronauts plan return
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to ban TikTok
-
Now Playing: Virgin Galactic unveils new space plane's cabin
-
Now Playing: NASA, SpaceX keep close eye on possible astronaut splashdown
-
Now Playing: FCC grants Amazon permission to launch satellites into space
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: New life-saving technology for active school shootings
-
Now Playing: NASA sends rover to look for ‘ancient life’ on Mars
-
Now Playing: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S Class to be first production car with rear-seat air bags
-
Now Playing: New technology to connect isolated patients with their family
-
Now Playing: Mars 2020 mission set for launch Thursday
-
Now Playing: CES 2021 will be held entirely online
-
Now Playing: 4 big tech companies set to face congress
-
Now Playing: Karamo moderates panel on inclusion, education and the workplace of the future
-
Now Playing: Google employees will work from home until next summer
-
Now Playing: Garmin outage affects millions
-
Now Playing: Apple is helping its workers get to the polls