-
Now Playing: Facebook promises to make privacy its top priority
-
Now Playing: Construction crane collapse in Seattle kills 4
-
Now Playing: Google set to release 2 smartphones
-
Now Playing: Study looks at the impact of screen time on children
-
Now Playing: Facebook high profile people they describe as 'dangerous'
-
Now Playing: How phones get in the way of relationships
-
Now Playing: Phone providers, tech companies offering tools to help block robocalls
-
Now Playing: Screen time: Are your devices listening?
-
Now Playing: This Colorado mom and dad reveal their family's digital habits
-
Now Playing: Facebook possibly creating a privacy oversight committee
-
Now Playing: Facebook's annual developers conference
-
Now Playing: Apple explains decision to remove some parental-control apps from app store
-
Now Playing: How to fight your phone addiction
-
Now Playing: Amazon is spending big on Prime
-
Now Playing: New screen time guidelines for kids under 5 years old
-
Now Playing: Facebook faces a potentially record fine for privacy violations
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook says people shouldn't spend so much time on their iPhone
-
Now Playing: Galaxy Fold delayed over display issues
-
Now Playing: John Hirasaki, NASA engineer who was in quarantine with Apollo 11 astronauts