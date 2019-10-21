Transcript for Google smartphone security needs work

In today's tech minds Google has some work to do on phone security you can unlock the new pixel for felon with your face but some. Discovered it will work even if your eyes are closed. That means the phone can be unlocked even if you were sleeping. Google promises a fixed in the near future. And apple could be out with its new air popped earlier than expected reports say apple is releasing its next generation wireless ear buds by the end of this month. They're expected to feature noise cancellation. Finally a morehouse university student got out new iPhone after taking a self created what Oprah yeah. And joked that his phone was cracked and his new iPhone then. Eleven arrived in the mail with a note saying we cannot have you out here viewing the world through a cracked screen or cracked cover it got a new phone but now he needs. A protector. At and they feel don't get and one that was your tech bytes.

