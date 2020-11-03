Transcript for Google tells its North American employees to stay home

If today's tech finds Google is Stalinist North American employees. Stay home the online giant is recommending stocks work from home through April 10 and will will employs more than 100000. People in North America is RE block outside visitors at some offices. And apple is reportedly working on a fitness app. Before city after its code named Seymour and that it could be part of a software update this fall the site says the app could be used to download videos that guide people through workouts. And check out the hair straight or that promises a do less damage to your hair but will put a big dent in your wallet. Blood Dyson says its new cordless model uses special metal plates to do precise pressing job the cause of that perfection. 500 dollars no problem and I'll tell me to have all my clients I'm needed. Mullah with the minutes they 500 dollars I don't need it says there's second I have a great day.

