Transcript for Google says it's working on augmented reality phone feature

And today's tech bytes Google's working on a new way to help you get where you're going it's an augmented reality feature that gives directions from your phone's camera in real time. In early review says it's like what was promised with Google blast without a headset no word on when it will be ready for use. And target has modified its apt after being called out in a TV report a station and targets hometown of Minneapolis found that prices on the app changed. When users approached target stores some rose by hundreds of dollars. Now targets app tells customers if a product prices offline or in store. Finally a blast from the past from marvel ads promoting the upcoming captain marvel movie with a ninety seemed a website the movie set during that decade. Check apple for the movie debuts on March 8. Marvel is owned by our parent company Disney I cannot wait to see that one out first in line dozer tech bytes have a great day.

