Transcript for GrubHub accused of overcharging restaurants

In today's tech fights broke hub accused of overcharging restaurants. A newly filed lawsuit from the Massachusetts attorney general says well above violated a temporary 15% cap on fees Furlan orders. She's no polling break 5000 dollar fine per incident. Probe hub denies the allegation. Post pandemic shoppers appear to be branching out from Amazon. The world's largest retailer reported that sales are down slightly its forecast is falling short of expectations. Shares in the company they'll sever percent on the news. And get ready for Smart sunglasses. That gadget is a product of a partnership between FaceBook and rave and it is expected to hit the market later this year. Hi tech shades will have a fully integrated display but they will be capable of some quote. Pretty neat things. Those here tech bytes of a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.