Transcript for Honda will invest $2 billion in GM's driverless-car company

In today's tech bikes Honda and General Motors teaming up konduz going to invest two billion dollars in GM self driving vehicle unit called crews. That investment will take place over the next dozen ears. They develop a completely new autonomous vehicle which will have any controls for human operation pretty cool. Samsung has finally unveiled the price for its massive eight K television RA get this you can pre ordered the 85 inch TV right now. For 151000. Dollars. Yeah deliveries due started the end of this month so you'll get an in time for the holidays. And fans at Milwaukee Bucks games won't have to wait long for beer anymore the stadium that installed they'll be here jet into dispenser that bills six glasses at a time in just seven seconds. The beer Jack import 15100. Fears and our. But it yen in hidden Villa just go straight there those are tech but.

