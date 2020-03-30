Transcript for Instacart protests continue

If today's tech bikes as the card tried to prevent a strike today home delivery service says it is making his sanitize are available to its workers. And it will now allow customers to set their own tipping percentages. But the workers say that's not enough and the strike is still on workers and Amazon warehouse in New York City are also planning to walk out today because of the corner virus. One other workers tested positive last week and they think Amazon isn't doing enough to protect them. And social distancing has given rise so a number of new hobbies. Including baking one of the trending searches on Goebel during this crisis. How to make banana bread one of my favorites and the has sacked quarantine bread is growing on Twitter ask cooking and baking tweets. Have doubled. Get to baking builder tech bytes of a great day.

