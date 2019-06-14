Transcript for Instagram back up after a global outage

In today's tech bike is to Graham is back up and functioning they suffered a global outage yesterday users in a FaceBook logo and quote sorry something went wrong message for more than an hour. In a tweet as a Graham said it was working to fix the issue somehow everyone made it through and this program. It's back now. Amazon's Alexa as the subject of two new lawsuits. And parents they claim the home assistant has recorded in for the voices of millions of children without their consent. Amazon says it has for measures in place to protect users' privacy and that it has enhanced protections for families. Finally forget year old game controller Miller Lite is out without control. It's a twelve ounce can of beer that doubles as a fully functional came controller it features Bluetooth. Connectivity and a rechargeable battery 200 of them we're just given away at a big gaming expo in LA. Those are your check I'd have a great day.

