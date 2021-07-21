Transcript for New Instagram feature where users control sensitive content

Since today's sacrifice more control over what you see on is to grant avenue feature lets its event users decide how much. Or how little sensitive content they will see under the explore tap it and programs newest change designed to give users more control over the content they see. In an not to pandemic life Microsoft is including its teens chat feature and its windows eleven update only individual and group chats will be available to starts. Support for voice and video calling will come later use of teens skyrocketed thanks and millions working from home. And finally the heir of the NB a backyard pools and organ couple made more than 100000. Dollars. Just by renting out there swimming pool will be listed it on a site called slim sleek. For 75 dollars an hour and they've already made enough to cover the cost of the bullet self. And what else they can rent out of their tech bite at a great at.

