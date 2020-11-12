Transcript for Instagram makes changes to new short-form video reels

And today sex by a changed answer grabs new short form video feature reels. It's an online shopping component that lets businesses in creators tat products when they're making a reels video consumers can view those products in case they want to make a purchase. Boomer is asking every state to classifieds drivers and delivery staffers. As essential workers that it can get priority access to covic vaccines the CDC recommends essential workers be second in line for vaccinations. And finally Disney has unveiled a huge trove of new content heading to Disney plus including more than a hundred movies and shows connected to the company's franchise. Like Star Wars and marble Disney our parent company also announced that Harrison Ford is returning for another Indiana Jones movie. Filming begins this break with 82020 to release date. And the loser tech by have a great day.

