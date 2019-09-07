-
Now Playing: This nail trend has our head in the clouds
-
Now Playing: Instagram taking steps to prevent online bullying
-
Now Playing: Robotic arm assists with daily tasks for people in wheelchairs
-
Now Playing: Google Chrome gets new audio, video button on browser
-
Now Playing: Apple attempts to make its keyboards more durable
-
Now Playing: Amazon at 25: How it's changed our lives
-
Now Playing: Canon turns to crowdfunding for its latest clippable camera
-
Now Playing: Social media global outage
-
Now Playing: Instagram, Facebook outage frustrates millions
-
Now Playing: Samsung's foldable phone durability issue has been fixed
-
Now Playing: NASA clears major hurdle with successful launch of capsule
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy helps solve violent rape case from 1990s
-
Now Playing: Samsung's next big product launch will be held on Aug. 2
-
Now Playing: Church issues new digital Commandments
-
Now Playing: Why you shouldn't flush contact lenses
-
Now Playing: Facebook works to protect upcoming census
-
Now Playing: Inside the restored Mission Control
-
Now Playing: Top manufacturer of police body cameras is banning facial recognition technology
-
Now Playing: Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory
-
Now Playing: YouTube star David Dobrik's TV debut