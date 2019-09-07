Transcript for Instagram taking steps to prevent online bullying

Is paycheck fights cancer Graham is cracking down on online bullying is offering two new features wanna ask those about to pose offensive comments that think twice before hitting sand and the other allows users to automatically hide messages. From people they don't want posting to that. And you have a new option if you need to return is something you bought through Amazon. Instead of sending it back you can bring it to any holes location where a will be packed. Labeled and shipped for free both hopes the program increases foot traffic which could also increase sales. Finally anyway it's a high that you're watching that clicks instead of working. Under Google Chrome extension called a netbooks hang out lets you watch shows what makes it look like a conference call one of the calls is actually the program. You're watching wall slacking off. Genius you can watch as best way to radius. Is your tech might have a great day.

