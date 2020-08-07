Transcript for Instagram users can now pin favorite comments on posts

In today's tech bites hitting comments on this program posts users can now head up to three of their favorite comments making sure they stay at the top of post. It is designed to help users manage their profiles better and improve their control of the comments thread. Next Amazon prime video is now offering individual user profiles for family members or friends who share prime accounts. Each account will allow for up to six user profiles similar to other streaming services Amazon's user profiles will tailor the individual and interest. Finally this choreographed performance took place at a Japanese Baseball game. Those are the pain robot dogs from Boston dynamics along with some human looking others. It will be performing at gains through out the month because bands. Of course are not allowed in the stands. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

