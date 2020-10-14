Transcript for New iPhone won't come with wired headphones or wall chargers

And say sex by its no more wired headphones for the iPhone that's one of the changes announced an apple unveiled the iPhone twelve. He also won't get a wall charger instead it will come with a USB port. Apple says the move was reduced shipping costs. Pre ordering begins Friday. Netflix is no longer offering free trials for years the company had given new customers one free month. A service far more generous than many of its competitors Netflix says it will look at different ways to attract new customers. And NASA has laid out some rules for countries participating and its new moon mission program. World number one is no fighting among nations other rules for head at leaving anything behind. And disturbing areas involved in past lunar landings NASA hopes to put humans back on the moon by 20/20 four also keep your hands in your feed yourself. Those are tech bytes of the great and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.