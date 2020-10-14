-
Now Playing: Facebook combats Holocaust deniers
-
Now Playing: Early kickoff to Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Could jet packs revolutionize emergency care?
-
Now Playing: Work-from-home gadgets
-
Now Playing: Amazon 'Prime Day' is about to kick off
-
Now Playing: Amazon scam warning
-
Now Playing: Facebook to indefinitely suspend political ads after Election Day
-
Now Playing: Facebook bans QAnon
-
Now Playing: New technology may help detect COVID-19 in schools
-
Now Playing: Apple prepares to launch new line of audio products
-
Now Playing: Twitter's new experiment in fighting misinformation
-
Now Playing: Amazon: Nearly 20K workers got COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Microsoft expected to unveil Surface Laptop Go
-
Now Playing: Head of the FAA piloted a Boeing 737 Max after deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Google’s 2020 all-virtual event
-
Now Playing: Microsoft resolved incident which blocked users from Microsoft 365 services
-
Now Playing: Man cruises down highway in passenger seat of self-driving Tesla