-
Now Playing: Toilet paper robot swipes attention at CES
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump speaks at CES 2020
-
Now Playing: How do you fight the trolls online?
-
Now Playing: Uber and Hyundai partner for a network of air taxis
-
Now Playing: 5 ways to spot disinformation in your social media feed
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow over threat to US and cyber space
-
Now Playing: Samsung plans new product rollout
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk’s high-tech underground loop system said to be completed by 2021
-
Now Playing: What to expect at CES 2020
-
Now Playing: Google helps fight breast cancer
-
Now Playing: Trump administration to ban some e-cigarette cartridges
-
Now Playing: Facebook removes misleading ads from site
-
Now Playing: ‘Murder Mystery’ was the most-viewed movie on Netflix this year
-
Now Playing: Cardiologist sues Apple over heart monitoring feature
-
Now Playing: Ring, Amazon sued over string of hacked security cameras
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit accuses Ring, Amazon of ‘lax security standards’
-
Now Playing: How to limit screen time for kids
-
Now Playing: FAA wants new regulations on flying drones
-
Now Playing: Top Gadgets of 2019