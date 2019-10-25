Transcript for Lawmakers concerned TikTok may pose security risk

In today's tech rights concerns about one of the most popular social media. Apps take docket Chinese and company has sparked a bipartisan call for security review of Washington. Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom cotton want intelligence officials to determine if the absent data collection poses the national security risk. Tick tack says it is independent from Beijing. Speedy delivery could be hurting Amazon's bottom line for now and about. Recent quarterly profit fell below expectations CEO Jeff basis attributes that to soaring shipping costs. As well as the one point eight billion dollars spent on expanding warehouses to accommodate one day shipping. And the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal is no longer running off lobby desk. The Pentagon quietly phased out the eight inch floppies over the summer and digital system is now in place officials point out the fought these did provide more security since they could be hacked. Don't protect rights.

