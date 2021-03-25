Lawmakers press tech chiefs over online disinformation

More
The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before Congress on Thursday about handling online misinformation on their companies’ platform.
2:55 | 03/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers press tech chiefs over online disinformation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:55","description":"The chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter testified before Congress on Thursday about handling online misinformation on their companies’ platform.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"76692460","title":"Lawmakers press tech chiefs over online disinformation","url":"/Technology/video/lawmakers-press-tech-chiefs-online-disinformation-76692460"}