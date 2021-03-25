Facebook to help with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation The tech giant announced it will label vaccine posts to help combat misinformation.

Twitter cracks down on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation Twitter is set to implement a five strike system against any account that tweets COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

Big tech bosses called before Congress The CEOs of Facebook, Google, and Twitter are scheduled to testify about the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online.