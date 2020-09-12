Transcript for Leading cybersecurity firm FireEye has been hacked

In today's tech by a leading cyber security firm has been hot the firm of fire I reported that its own system has been breached and some of its digital tools were stolen. Fire I believes it was a state sponsored attack they didn't name a specific country but some experts are blaming Russia. FaceBook is expected to face a wave of lawsuits today more than forty state attorneys general. And the federal government are uniting against the company they're filing antitrust lawsuits accusing FaceBook. I'm trying to fire kill off its rivals. Four of the top social media companies are under Facebook's control. Finally apple has introduce its new over the ear headphones the air pot Mac says many of the same features as Apple's smaller models. The new head phones cost 550. Dollars no word that they were unlocked and those insect bites at a rate at.

