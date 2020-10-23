Transcript for Legal setback for Uber and Lyft

In today's tech bikes a legal setback for over and let the companies must classified her driver's. As employees not independent contractors that's the ruling of a California appeals court backing of a lower court's decision. The companies can now appeal to California Supreme Court. Just in time for the holiday season new tools on Google shopping plot formal allow shoppers. To know what they're getting the best deal possible he'll also be able to track product prices and receive an alert be bigger discounts are available. And Sony's PlayStation five will come with some entertainment out spring loaded and the console. Along with an optional remote control the remote includes dedicated launch buttons for Disney plus. Not like Spotify and YouTube the remote will also work with compatible TV's. Please each invited debuts next month. I'm so happy with my PlayStation 2 don't visit tech bikes have agreed that.

