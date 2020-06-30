Transcript for Lululemon acquires exercise startup company ‘Mirror’

That's a thick rifle lululemon liking what it sees a mirror the fitness apparel company is buying exercise startup mirror perhaps a billion dollars. Mirror makes reflective displays that let subscribers watch themselves very extreme workouts. Forward Adidas and Danny's are among the latest companies join the advertising boycott of FaceBook. The campaign is meant to pressure FaceBook to do more to stop the spread of hate speech. Analysts say none of the boycotting companies among Facebook's top 100 acts vendors. But only the driver assist apple ways has a new look at some new features among them is moods. Which allows users to select an icon representing themselves the company says the new mood icons are meant to celebrate the passion and authenticity of users. All capturing their emotions. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

