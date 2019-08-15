Transcript for Macy's teams with Google

In today's tech bites me he's teaming up with Google the retailer is relying on Google technology to power a new distribution center opening in Ohio today. They see says that Google cloud platform will increase its efficiency and speed. It will start being used at Macy's other distribution centers next year and at least three owners say they're June Smart ovens have turned on overnight on their own. The evidence can be operated direct app it's believed they turned on because of errors and how they haven't received commands from connected device is a software update will be. Issue to address the problem. Finally Kentucky teen named Jorge dias trying her best a tweet just. Her mom confiscating her electronics store the uses her account mostly to tweet about our out of Ronde when she lost privileges she started trading here for Bailey's LG Smart refrigerator. Up front the bash act freed northeast Dorsey you may have a problem. Detect it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.