Transcript for Two major wireless networks talk merger

In today's tech bikes to major wireless carriers want to merge she mobile is offering twice six billion dollars for sprint. They sit emerges necessary to compete with Verizon and AT&T and that it will mean better service and more jobs. Some analysts disagree saying prices will rise and jobs will be cut. Apple is getting into virtual reality reports say the companies working on VR headset to compete with Facebook's this rift and other companies unlike other had sex it'll be wireless and you won't need a phone to use it. It'll reportedly arrive in 20/20. And Jeff Bezos says blue origin company is closer to putting pain customers and to space. It launched its big and successful test flight of the new shepard's capsule the cargo included dummy named mannequin skywalker and basis hopes to send real people into space by the end of the year. Quite ambitious you first none that I need to fight.

