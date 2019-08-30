Transcript for Is there a better way to measure hurricanes?

Inside so I am a little. Did. December Simpson's Callaway this originally created to gauge how strong Hurricane Dennis back in 1969. And and they didn't have anything and so they just created a simple one through five scale based on Wednesday in the case that's what east yeah. I think that we have seen with hurricane hardy and hurricane Florence that damage from hurricanes. Is more than just wind from the chaos that's due to flooding and also estimate storm surge. And that scale does not measure that after all yeah. I. Ice melting and the sea level rising. On top of more rain in the morning larger storms with stronger winds I think that we you're going to see a lot more storms like Harvey and warrants that have strong wind speeds but will carry a lot of precipitation. I think that there are two kinds of hurricanes. There are. Really strong powerful winds that ripped through the city and it looks like tornado just damaged everything and then there's this other types storm that we're starting to see more of Texas alone meandering storm that just kind of leaguers and drops lots of rain and it's large. And that's the kind of storm that the sap for Simpson's guilt does not accurately he described. We've relied so much on the scale that it's even taken away the power of a category one and it's a hurricane it's still a hurricane. But we've trained in condition of public agencies who think that a one is not so bad and only if five is worse getting out of town work. It and that's the problem. I think that all scientists together need to come up with a better solution and I think that can only happen with social sciences connecting with smear article scientists coming together and figuring out how we communicate the public properly. Inside it's. You in doing this. Follows on the planet social media. How did not you yeah. The collision is under a.

