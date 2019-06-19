Transcript for Meeting the next generation of inventors

I'm Matt Siler to junior achievement company of the year competition in Washington DC. Behind me are fifteen team to fight with students from across the country we're showing off real businesses that they've built with a chance to win real money. Down here through the contestants that we spoke with earlier including one from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school lot of Parkland fla. For the products designed to help calm the mirror. Answer came out with our own product which is everything right here with little mother beats actually used to soak up the oil. Which is a mix. Eleven people that they can't mix eaten up by anywhere else. And basically he put a few drops in the Lovett being. About three days and he's not even want to know and monthly stress and anxiety. I'll look at present our profits go to Mike in here and visit an on profitable organization that helps people have gone through tragedies like I. Figure with of this. You can't deny it. I'm feeling relaxed already. Yeah how did you guys come up at this idea so originally he had. Routine fire crews and because the tragedies some people have pizza cease fire through so one student art classes go through fire drill or references haven't. A moment suddenly you know and they use their lavender essential loyalists have come down so we figured out. Why don't we just make something that it's fashionable and he had different ways FISA great the oil to make you feel better so. We figured abrasive you the best thing and the most effective so it is usually. You've been oily skin only and I spent day to go to Sharon rubs off. These other recent classless about three days go to shower or not stays in the in the deeds so it's a longer and more efficient way to save lives. It's so how her company is five's but recently created our company is unfortunately we had a friends whose name is Jordan. And he was coming home and studying really neat and was driving on highway and fell asleep at the deal. Ashton you've unfortunately been naked so what we wanted to do was create something. That could help prevent this. From happening and so be created five's with the vibrating at a low heart trade. And set by the van. And they can it'll vibrate when I was that your calling as. Went yeah here by your heart rate starts to drop so it'll vibrate when it. That your heart really is below what it should be. So it'll vibrate annually the yield on the point crash and in the also cited. Vermont vacationing here over exerting himself during exercise and sometimes like my residence around. Lands on his right behind me and quickly passed out but it's yet been warring sides. And you can also included funds in that apple lives if they have to be competitive in. The fifteen finalists were chosen out of around 700 eligible team. Other winners who stand to win thousands of dollars towards college will be announced Wednesday night I met Siler you're watching ABC news lives.

