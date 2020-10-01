Now Playing: Microsoft aims to detect sex predators in video game chats

Now Playing: Inside Science’s key stories to watch in 2020

Now Playing: Layoffs at Lime

Now Playing: Looking at health care products at CES 2020

Now Playing: Looking at beauty products at CES 2020

Now Playing: NASA student intern discovers planet

Now Playing: Twitter attempts to crack down on harassment

Now Playing: Facebook takes aim at deepfake videos

Now Playing: Potential cyber threats in aftermath of Iran strikes

Now Playing: CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump speaks at CES 2020

Now Playing: How do you fight the trolls online?

Now Playing: Uber and Hyundai partner for a network of air taxis

Now Playing: 5 ways to spot disinformation in your social media feed

Now Playing: Toilet paper robot swipes attention at CES

Now Playing: Concerns grow over threat to US and cyber space

Now Playing: Samsung plans new product rollout

Now Playing: Elon Musk’s high-tech underground loop system said to be completed by 2021

Now Playing: What to expect at CES 2020