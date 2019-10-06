Transcript for Microsoft introduces 'Project Scarlett'

In today's tech bytes Microsoft's project scarlet that's the code name for the company's next generation gaming console. Microsoft says it will be twice as sharp as the average TV will be released at that time for the holidays next year along with maneuvers in a payload. And it appears Netflix is getting serious about gaming. Executives with the company will appear on a panel this week at the world's biggest gaming expo Los Angeles. They're expected to discuss Netflix is planned to turn its hit show stranger things. Into a video game. And you may have noticed in addition to your Google map screen the app now has a lives. Odometer it appears on the lower left corner in can be turned on and offing Google Maps navigation settings. However it is not fully functional with android Otto and it me tell you you're speeding. Visitor tick bites at a good.

