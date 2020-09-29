Transcript for Microsoft resolved incident which blocked users from Microsoft 365 services

Today fed vice Microsoft's major outage the company says it's resolved an incident which blocked many users from several Microsoft 365 services. Including outlook email the government's cyber security units as the outage was not part of a coordinated campaign. Who wore officially unveil its new streaming device at an event tomorrow but reports say home cast. Is already being sold at some retailers including Wal-Mart and Home Depot. The device features a new oval design and a remote it's selling for about fifty dollars. Following the original farm bill on FaceBook shutting down it launched in 2009. At the height of its popularity about thirty million people or plane each day. Current players can't continue tending to their crops and everything else into the game sits down on the year Z. Does your tap bites are great day.

