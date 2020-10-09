Transcript for Microsoft unveils a less expensive Xbox

In today's set bites the smallest Xbox ever Microsoft is releasing the new Xbox series as. On November 10 it's sad to be 60% smaller than normal apps boxes. And he doesn't have a Blu-ray disc drive. All games will be downloaded price tag 299. Dollars. The world are in City Council has passed the strongest man in the US blocking facial recognition technology for public and private use advocates say facial recognition software. Is known to have biases based on race ethnicity and age. And finally your Wal-Mart ordered may soon be delivered by drone but retail giant has launched a pilot program. To use cloud controlled drones to drop off groceries and other items for now the service is only available to customers. In Fayetteville, North Carolina delivery by air as your tech might have a great day.

