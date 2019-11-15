Transcript for The new Motorola raZor announced

In today's advised the return of an iconic cell phone before the iPhone that Motorola RAZR was the best selling mobile phone of all time when it was released fifteen years ago. They knew Motorola RAZR folds like the original but it has a touch screen runs on android. And cost 15100. Bucks it's available January 9. New Jersey is demanding 649. Million dollars from Hoover for failing to pay employment taxes. State argues that the debt comes from Hoover ms. classifying workers as independent contractors not employees but the ride Helling company says drivers are independent contractors. And I British jets sued inventor. Calls himself Jack Mann has more than doubled his own speed record he managed to increase the mark from 32 miles per hour to 85 miles per hour just two years. That is helping to show how this technology. Get me one as your check I had.

