Transcript for New Motorola Razor is now available for pre-order

And today's tech buys you can now pre order the Motorola RAZR portable phone. The 2004 version of Motorola RAZR became an icon in the industry it's still one of the best selling phones ever knew and cost 15100 dollars. And it's only available from Verizon. And it's 62 videotape making a comeback one of bonds co founders has the launch bite on android and IOS the video apple go head to have wood tick tock. A partner program to pay creators is supposed to come down soon. Ali Porsche is about to air its first single added 23 years it. It features the company's icon electric car which scenes you have been stolen from where his museum in Germany. Hollywood style chase follows with the guards driving older model Porsche is at airs Sundays. First quarter you know the comments or safe Porsche. Then of course there we go there they're tech bytes had a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.