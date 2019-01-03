Transcript for NASA releases footage of SpaceX preps for unmanned test flight to space station

It's been a journey as just an incredible momma work an incredible amount a team effort. You know we take fully functional International Space Station program we crews going up and down doing daily science and and research on board. We bring in a commercial crew program that that brings in two providers it'll be docking vehicles to the International Space Station. We integrate all that work with our international partners and it's just an incredible task and and it brings excitement back to KFC a that we haven't seen in awhile I'm you can just tell. By the these last. This last month when people are just that we're ready. So we're gonna heaven or liberal flight test. Not test without the crew in it. But each vehicle and then we're gonna have the first flight with truth in them to prove that these systems are ready to fly people to space. He's demonstration missions are important for astronaut safety because. New folks around here where would we all ask ourselves would we be comfortable flying our own Stanley onboard this vehicle. And the answer Aston yes and so because of that we. Need to make sure we test these much. We can. Since we're dealing sort of with the new generation of people who are putting human. Space vehicles together again I think it's important impression pond and every day. There isn't done a day where they're pinching him waver. We contestant down here on earth. We can put him in vacuum chambers and acoustic chambers and you know Steve thermal tests on them but there's nothing like going up and putting. Give us a lot of inside. Abort system will be active. So that's why these initial test flights or are so important is because you need to see. It's not just the hardware it's also the software it's the people its procedures it's the whole thing. Coming together.

