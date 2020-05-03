NASA releases high-resolution panorama of Mars

More
The 1.8 billion-pixel image was captured by the Curiosity Rover.
0:53 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA releases high-resolution panorama of Mars
Do. Okay. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:53","description":"The 1.8 billion-pixel image was captured by the Curiosity Rover.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69413144","title":"NASA releases high-resolution panorama of Mars","url":"/Technology/video/nasa-releases-high-resolution-panorama-mars-69413144"}