NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu after long journey

More
The rocket will bring samples of the asteroid back to Earth if all goes well.
0:29 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu after long journey
Now we're gonna take another big low a look at another big moment in space will happen later today this one. Millions of miles away from earth of sick a live look now at NASA's coverage of the Osiris Rex spacecraft journey to the castrate they knew this satellite is expected to arrive within the hour. We'll spend the next two years according to new and collecting samples as will be NASA's first asteroid sample return mission the samples could help scientists understand how planets. Are formed and how life. Began.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59579568,"title":"NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu after long journey","duration":"0:29","description":"The rocket will bring samples of the asteroid back to Earth if all goes well.","url":"/Technology/video/nasas-osiris-rex-spacecraft-arrives-asteroid-bennu-long-59579568","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.