Transcript for NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrives at asteroid Bennu after long journey

Now we're gonna take another big low a look at another big moment in space will happen later today this one. Millions of miles away from earth of sick a live look now at NASA's coverage of the Osiris Rex spacecraft journey to the castrate they knew this satellite is expected to arrive within the hour. We'll spend the next two years according to new and collecting samples as will be NASA's first asteroid sample return mission the samples could help scientists understand how planets. Are formed and how life. Began.

