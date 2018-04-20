Transcript for Netflix may be expanding to the big screen

In today's tech sites connect let's be heading to the big screen reports say Netflix is looking into purchasing theater is the streaming services recently backed out of a deal to bite mark Cuba's landmark theater but the company is still in arrested. Combined sent a months with its original movies playing in theaters Netflix would likely be eligible for Hollywood awards like Oscar's. A less expensive iPhone it could be on the way. Apple reportedly released a new phone later this year with a 550. Dollar price tag that Obama would be bigger than the iPhone X and half the price. Apple's also showing off a new gadget but this one isn't for sale. Ahead of Earth Day the company unveiled its new robot named daisy the robot can take apart old iPhone so the parts can be recycled. Apple says Davey can disassembled 200 iphones per hour and daisy put together IKEA furniture. Not good question though was hired by every day.

