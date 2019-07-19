Transcript for Netflix loses subscribers

In today's fed buys Netflix takes an unexpected hit the streaming service lost a 126000. US subscribers in the first quarter its first drop in eight years. The company blamed pricing and other issues and Netflix stock fell 11%. Two of the country's largest newspaper chains are in advanced talks to combine. Wall Street Journal reports that gate house media is nearing a deal to buy connect together they published about 265 daily papers. The journal reports the companies are drawn to each other by the chairs to bolster their digital publishing and advertising. It appears iPhone is losing some loyalty. According to a company that accepts trade this treat is about a quarter of iPhone users switch to a Samsung phone this year. That's a significantly higher percentage that last year. Less than 8% of galaxy users switch tapped my phones and just how.

