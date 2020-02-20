Transcript for Nissan joins the car subscription world

If today's tech bytes Nissan joins the car subscription world based on switches up and running in Houston it offers to tears elect in premium. But unlike other subscription plans Nissan allows users unlimited switches customers can gain. A new car every day. At staples is getting into podcast you office supply company is opening podcasts videos and six Boston area stores staples says an hour long recording session will cost sixty dollars. And includes assistance Berman is were specialists in case there are any problems. At Silicon Valley icon responsible for making our work lives easier has died. Computer scientist Larry Kessler spent his career focused on making computer systems more user friendly. He's best known for creating the keyboards cut copy and paste commands that we all use every day in new we do appreciate your contribution build your tech bytes.

