Transcript for Nissan unveils new LEAF at CES

In today's tech bikes and Nissan turned over a new leak the Japanese auto maker showing a long distance version of its electric auto at the Consumer Electronics Show. The current leaf is much cheaper than the competition but it can't go very far the plus version will have more range and more street. The Google deal that was seen around the world this week was the work of a seven year old from Northern Virginia Sarah goma's lane was the winner of last year's doodle for Google competition. The dinosaurs were inspired by her desire to be a paleontologists. A frustrated father has developed an apt to make sure his son answers those text messages reply ASAP free music kids phone and Tillie answers is that. And for maximum embarrassment it also beeps when dad's messenger right. Even if opposes violent load good news for kids bifold though it's only available for android right now they think I'm that. There's your tech right.

