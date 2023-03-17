OpenAI CEO says he is 'a little bit scared' of what new ChatGPT tech can do

In an exclusive interview, Sam Altman told ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis that the tool is "very much in human control."

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live