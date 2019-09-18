Transcript for Oprah and Prince Harry team up for documentary series

And today set by Oprah and the duke suspects are teaming up the media mogul and Prince Harry will co create a new doctor series for Apple's new streaming service the show focus on a subject they're both passionate about. Mental health. Amazon is offering a higher level of its music streaming service. Amazon music HD includes millions of songs and the highest quality streaming audio available. It's fifteen dollars a month thirteen for prime numbers the service is meant to compete with Spotify and apple music. And the latest sitcom streaming deal is making a really big bank. HBO's new streaming service source has smacked all twelve seasons of the Big Bang theory. Four report a whopping 600 million dollars the deal came hours every Netflix bought the rights assigned go for half a billion dollars. Chump change those air tech but have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.