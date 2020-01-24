Transcript for New panic button for Tinder

In today's tech bytes tenders new panic but it dating app is adding have panic button users can hit to alert police if something goes criminally wrong on their date. Another will allow dieters to check in and tell friends where they are the featured will be part of a new section of tenders app called the safety center. Get ready for your cable bill to go up especially if you're a Comcast got. The company is raising rates this year after losing nearly 150000. Subscribers in the last quarter but Comcast added 400000 Internet subscribers. As it prepares to launch its own streaming service. And tetris fans can breathe a little easier. Days after EA announced it's shutting down its mobile game in April a developer is released an official version for both android and IOS both always weighed about one piece. How long he could ever. I'm so they're they're tech bytes. Have a great day.

