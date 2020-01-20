Transcript for New poll shows 90% of parents think their children spend too much time gaming

Today's tech bytes nearly 90% of parents think their kids are spending too much time gaming. According to a new poll most parents think kids played too much in nearly half Horry gets in the way of sleep homework and even friendships. Tic tac beat out FaceBook and exit ramp for the most app downloads and 2019. The dot pop then what more than 700 million dollars last year unfortunately for the video platform. What's happened still reigns supreme where 815 million gallons and that's the rapids making a change to its interface. At a social media site is reportedly doing away with ID TV button icon that launches in to grant the long form videos. A report says very few people were using the standalone app that users will still get long form videos within their feet search staff. And profile don't mess with this story's talent they're there tick bites. At every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.