Transcript for Price gouging gets worse on Amazon amid coronavirus fears

In today's tech ice price gouging on Amazon and mythical rotavirus Brad and consumer advocacy group looked into prices on items like mastered his sanitize their. If not price hikes by third party sellers at Amazon itself when example mass prices 166%. Higher. The before the virus crisis Amazon says it is restricting sales of some fires related products due to doubt him. As several big tech companies took part in a White House teleconference about the virus. It reportedly ran about two hours and included discussions about stopping the spread of the virus conspiracy theories on social media as well. An apple is increasing its iPad production in China that's because of increased demand among Chinese pairs who want to help their children learn. Other schools are closed because of the virus and those aren't your tech sites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.