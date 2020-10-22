Transcript for Quibi calls it quits

And today's tech bytes equity calls it quits the streaming service built on short videos. Meant for your phone has shut down after six months and business it failed despite backing from some of Hollywood's biggest names. Investors lost an estimated at one point four billion dollars. Google photos is offering to print and deliver your recent pictures for a flat fee customers can have ten images printed and shipped every month for seven dollars. The service uses artificial intelligence to select your best shots bun you can overrule the recommendations and pick them yourself. Finally Acer is teaming up with Porsche to create a new high end laptop surprisingly the cost of the luxury laptop. But we lower than expected starting at about 14100 dollars Acer will be offering all whole slew of matching accessories. Now maybe you could say you own a Porsche as well those are tech bikes and a great day.

