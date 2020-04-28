Transcript for Regular drone deliveries are here

In today's tech bytes of regular drug deliveries are here. Residents of the country's largest retirement community in Central Florida we'll soon get special deliveries in the CVS pharmacy. Prescriptions will be flown to the villages just outside of Orlando and UPS drones starting early next month. These standards that air B&B for rentals during the outbreak host we'll have a set of instructions on how to sanitize their homes. And listings we'll show ever property has been deep clean. Also are being he is now requiring host to have a 24 hour buffer between gas. A coming Friday night a celebrity packed 24 hour live stream to lessen the stress of this pandemic. Oprah headlines hundreds of pick main gas set to appear on the call to unite. His goal is to stand in solidarity with anyone experiencing. Pain and loneliness. Those are tech bytes have a great day.

