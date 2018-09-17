Transcript for Reports of bribery emerge at Amazon

In today's tech vice reports of bribery and Amazon according to Wall Street Journal some sellers are paying him about workers to wipe out negative product reviews. Versions are also reportedly bribing employees to get customer emails Amazon is investigating. Streaming services are reportedly in talks with IMAX to show their original content in theatres Hollywood has recently debated whether original movies by Netflix and Amazon should be eligible for certain awards like best picture of the Oscars. And last year at the Cannes Film Festival announced all winners will have to be shown in theaters. And you're going to be getting some more junk calls on yourself on a mobile home security company says by next year almost half of your calls will be scams. Most popular trick used by scammer is what's called neighborhood spoofing. Where the incoming call appears to be from your area. Byrd getting some of us we are annoying those are tech bikes.

