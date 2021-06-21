Transcript for Other retail giants join discount wars on Amazon Prime Day

In today's tech bytes prime date isn't just for Amazon anymore the retail giant has more than two million items on sale but. Wal-Mart target best buy and others are joining in on the discount wars consumers can find tech and other items for as much as 50% off. Next some stunning progress for the Chinese company behind tick tock an internal memo says bite dance saw its earnings double last year another figure highlights take part popularity. The company says take doc had nearly two billion monthly active users. By the end of 20/20 and finally they're calling it the future of racing company called here's Peter. Conducted its first aren't piloted tests of an electric slide race car. The flight was remote controlled and took place in Australia. Air spear is hoping to hold Grand Prix races this year. Does your tech bytes have a great day.

