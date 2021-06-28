Transcript for Robocall technology deadline this week

Since today's tech bytes the looming deadline about robo calls by Wednesday ever US voice provider. Let's implement new technology forcing robo callers identify themselves. Americans received 22 billion robocalls from January to may. Google will now let you know what it doesn't have a reliable answer people who use a search engine to look up breaking news or. Rapidly evolving topics may be warned that the results are changing quickly and awaiting reliable sources. It's one of several measures aimed at curbing the spread of this information. And China sharing images and audio from its Mars rover. Footage included the vehicle landing on the red planet as well as video of its movements on the surface. China's rover landed last month it joined NASA's perseverance when in a Bryant in March. Look at that. Just two friends on the red planet has insect bites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.